Water service returns to West Virginia town where pump broke

GARY, W.Va. (AP) — Water service has been restored in a West Virginia town a week after a pump broke.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that while the taps are running again in the town of Gary's 563-customer district, residents will have to boil water for a week before safely using it.

The Republican governor also said officials are looking for a long-term solution, rather than the temporary fix of a new pump.

Gary Treasurer Tracy Allison had described the situation as a health crisis where residents scrambled to get water to wash their hands. The governor said state officials have delivered thousands of gallons of drinking water to the town. City officials have also donated water.

Among the businesses that went without water service were the McDowell County Health Department, a nursing home and other health clinics.