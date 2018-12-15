Water safety panel meets just days before deadline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A state water safety committee met on Monday for the first time this year, just five days before its recommendations were due to the Legislature.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the West Virginia Public Water Supply System Study Commission was established in 2014 after a chemical spill at Freedom Industries contaminated drinking water for 300,000 people.

Committee members told the paper they endorsed the recommendations from an independent water study. But they complained they had little time to read the report.

Angie Rosser is executive director of the West Virginia Rivers Coalition. She said that few of the commission's recommendations have ever been acted on.

The state's Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council has estimated that $17 billion is needed to correct West Virginia's water infrastructure issues.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.