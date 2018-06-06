Water alert re-issued for Oregon capital area

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem, Oregon, officials re-issued a limited no-drink warning for tap water in the state's capital city, reinstating guidelines lifted only days before advising medically sensitive groups to find other water sources.

The Wednesday warning, linked to toxins caused by a bloom of algae in a municipal reservoir, says children under six, people with liver conditions or compromised immune systems, on dialysis, or pregnant or breastfeeding shouldn't drink tap water in Salem or parts of the surrounding area.

Officials issued a similar warning May 29. That warning remained in place through June 2, when officials said toxins had dropped to safe levels.