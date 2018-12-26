Water Witch: ‘appreciates all of the generous support’

To the Editor:

The volunteer firefighters of Water Witch Hose Company #2 of New Milford recently held their annual holiday party for the members and their families at our firehouse.

The party, which was attended by over 120 people, consisted of a potluck dinner, crafts for the kids, a visit from Santa and a sizable raffle.

The festivities, particularly the raffle, would not have been possible without the monetary support and numerous prize donations from many local businesses ranging from various unique and practical items to gift cards.

We would like to thank the following local merchants for their generous donations: 1st and 10 Sports Bar and Grill, A Muddy Paw Pet Salon, ABC Fuel Oil, Bank Street Theater, Blue Hills Barber Shop, Bravo NY Pizza, Brickhouse Pizza and Restaurant, Bruce Taylor Heavy Equipment Repair, Candlewood Animal Hospital, Candlewood Valley Country Club, Children’s Movement Center, Classic Liquors, Cobblestones American Grille, Creative Haircutters, CVS, Dolr Bill’s Bowling, Dwayne Acton, El Coyote, Full Circle Promos, Goatboy Soaps, H.H. Taylor and Son Hardware, Hobbytown, Hometown Liquors, Housatonic River Brewing, Housatonic Valley Insurance, Italia Mia and Jo-Jo’s Deli.

Also, LaNoce’s Gourmet Market, Lennie’s Flower Shop, Levine Automotive, Main Moon, Marandola Fuel, Mark & Shannon McGuill, Natural Marketplace, New Posh Nail Spa, Norbert Mitchell Fuel, Nordica, Nutmeg Olive Oil Company, O’Connor’s Public House, Oriental House, Paul Hulton, Paul Morton Jewelers, Petrela Spa and Nails, Powerhouse Appliances, Rings End, Ruth Chase Flowers, Steve’s Deli, Stew Leonard’s, Swank on Bank, The Cookhouse, The Iron Rail, The Safari Collective, The Thierfelder Family, Theo’s Downtown Diner, Three Brothers Family Restaurant, Town Square Media - I-95 / KICKS 105.5 and Valley Golf Center.

We extend a special thank you to our brother firefighters of the Northville Volunteer Fire Department for their donation of a live Christmas tree that was used to decorate the firehouse for the party as well as Doug Baldwin at Fieldstone Nursery for putting together the large wreath for the front of the firehouse and making beautiful table centerpieces for the evening.

Finally, we need to thank Walter Bayer for his special appearance (along with Timmy the Elf), which all of the children greatly enjoyed.

All of the dedicated volunteers and their families truly appreciate all of the generous support to our organization.

We look forward to continuing our strong community relationships with these local merchants and individuals as well as forming even more new connections in the future.

It is nice to know that so many support what we do to protect the community 24 hours per day, seven days per week, 365 days per year.

David R. Golembeski

Firefighter and holiday committee chairman

All members of Water Witch Hose Co. #2 of New Milford

Robert Golembeski, Mark McGuill and Gordon Newkirk

Committee members