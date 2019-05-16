Watchdog groups urge NY to give US House Trump state return

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A coalition of government watchdog groups and liberal organizations is urging the New York state Assembly to pass legislation allowing congressional investigators to access President Donald Trump's state tax returns.

The measure, which passed the state Senate last week, would authorize state tax officials to release any returns filed in New York if requested by any of three congressional committees.

The proposal could give Democrats an end-run around the administration's refusal to disclose his federal returns.

In a letter sent Thursday, the groups called on Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Yonkers, to bring the measure to a swift vote, saying it's needed so Congress and voters can hold the president accountable.

The coalition includes the organizations Citizen Action-New York, Common Cause-New York, Public Citizen, Stand Up America and the Working Families Party.