Wasilla woman may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Wasilla woman found dead in her home may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports 44-year-old Michelle Ahern was found dead Jan. 5.

Alaska State Troopers say Ahern appeared to have died of carbon monoxide poisoning. An autopsy was scheduled.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's found in fumes produced by burning fuel in cars, small engines, stoves, fireplaces, gas ranges or furnaces.

The gas can build up indoors and poison people and animals.

The CDC says battery-operated CO detectors can sound alarms when the gas builds up.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com