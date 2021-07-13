Washington school graduates 17 students

Contributed photo

WASHINGTON — Seventeen students graduated from the Glenholme School.

Executive Director Noah Noyes provided the welcome address. He read aloud the children’s book, Giraffes Can’t Dance. In the story, there is a giraffe who is awkward and ungainly at the annual jungle dance. He despairs, until a cricket plays a different tune for him, and almost magically, he can sway and move gracefully on the jungle floor. The takeaway for the students and family is that when you find the right music for you, you can do anything, an announcement said.