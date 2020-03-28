Washington school earns designation

The Washington Montessori School in New Preston was recently certified as a Connecticut Green LEAF School by the Connecticut Outdoor and Environmental Education Association (COEEA).

WMS was recognized for its accomplishments in reducing their environmental impact and cost of school resources, improving the health and wellness of students and staff, and providing practical education on environmental and sustainability issues.

On Feb. 26, Abby Peklos, executive director of COEEA, presented the WMS “Green Team” with a banner to recognize these efforts.

For information on COEEA and the CT Green LEAF School program go to coeea.org .