Washington's Institute for American Indian Studies gets CARES Act grant

Institute for Native American Studies / Contributed Photo

WASHINGTON — The Connecticut Humanities has awarded the Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Road, with a $22,727.25 grant from the Covid Relief Fund for Connecticut Museums.

“We are very proud to be among the 54 grant recipients,” said Christopher Combs, executive director of the Institute in an announcement. “Our staff has spent countless hours creating exciting new ways to communicate, entertain, and educate. This greatly needed infusion of funding will help us achieve this continued cultural mission.”