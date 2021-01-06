Skip to main content
Washington's Institute for American Indian Studies gets CARES Act grant

The site of an Institute for American Indian Studies winter survival event in 2019.

Institute for Native American Studies / Contributed Photo

WASHINGTON — The Connecticut Humanities has awarded the Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Road, with a $22,727.25 grant from the Covid Relief Fund for Connecticut Museums.

“We are very proud to be among the 54 grant recipients,” said Christopher Combs, executive director of the Institute in an announcement. “Our staff has spent countless hours creating exciting new ways to communicate, entertain, and educate. This greatly needed infusion of funding will help us achieve this continued cultural mission.”

This funding was provided to the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts through an allocation to the State of Connecticut from the CARES Act. The economic development department used the Connecticut Humanities (CTH) to award grants to museums.

“This grant comes at a time that is more meaningful than ever. With these funds, we will continue to build new virtual educational programs for educators as well as for the enjoyment of the general public interested in Native American history, culture, and archaeology. In addition, this funding will help us plan new programs, events, and activities at our museum and our grounds that tell the story of Native American people in Connecticut and beyond,” said Combs.

For more information, contact the Institute for American Indian Studies at 860-868-0518 or visit www.iais.org.