Washington's Glenholme School celebrates its history

WASHINGTON — Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Connecticut - The Glenholme School is a special needs boarding and day school.

The school serves approximately 80 students in grades 5-12 with high-functioning autism spectrum disorders, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, Tourette syndrome, depression, anxiety and other learning differences. The school provides students from around the world with individualized, evidence-based services and supports to help them succeed academically, socially and emotionally, an announcement said.

“Students have the opportunity to participate in a multitude of after-school activities, including performing arts, music, dance and robotics. Our grounds include basketball courts, horse stables, a fitness center, soccer and basketball fields and a nine-hole Frisbee golf course. A track for go-carts also is used for fitness activities such as biking, running and walking,” said Glenholme School Director of Admissions David Dunleavy.

To learn more about the history of The Glenholme School, visit theglenholmeschool.org.