Washington residents worried zoning changes could affect town events

WASHINGTON — Dozens of residents are fighting against a proposed zoning revision that, if passed, they claim could substantially restrict public events in town, particularly a popular local festival.
One of the many stipulations in the proposed revision, called the “Proposed Revision to the Washington Zoning Regulations — Section 12.8 Temporary Uses,” is to restrict special events in residential/farm zones to two, one-day events per year, or one, seven-consecutive day event, and require permits and parking plans.