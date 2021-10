To the Editor:

I am delighted that Diana Tagley has stepped up to run for a position on the Washington Zoning Commission. She and her family have lived here since 1978 and she has given time and effort to many organizations in town and to her church.

As a business owner for over 30 years, management and leadership are talents to be

shared as a Zoning Commissioner member. She will be open minded, fair and committed in

undertaking the responsibilities of the Zoning Board. Her voice will be heard for all the

people.

I endorse Diana Tagley for the Zoning Commission and encourage all to vote in Washington on November 2.

Phyllis J. Allen