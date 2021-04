WASHINGTON — The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is presenting an exhibit featuring works by American artist John Crawford. The exhibit features large and small scale works of forged and machined steel on exhibit in the park. There will be a reception for the artist on Saturday, April 17, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Crawford, a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, learned to craft steel in an ancient blacksmith shop in the Tuscany region of Italy.