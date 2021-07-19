Washington nonprofit presenting musical celebration

Deborah Lopez

WASHINGTON — The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington Depot, is presenting its 4th annual FUNraiser on Sunday, July 25 with an event titled, Together Again: A Summer Evening of Celebration, Music and Friends.

Local resident and celebrated performer Audrey Heffernan Meyer will headline the event with a cabaret-style performance at 5:30 p.m. outside on the grounds of Washington Town Hall, followed by a cocktail reception for Supporter and Patron ticket holders at the nearby Judy Black Park in the center of Washington Depot at approximately 6:30 p.m.