Washington nonprofit opening jungle stories show

No. 18, Little Compton, RI, 2011.
WASHINGTON — Join KMR Arts for the opening of Peter C. Jones: Jungle Stories from Aug. 21 to Oct. 16. The opening reception is on Aug. 21 from 2-6 p.m.

Peter C. Jones’s Jungle Stories taps into the pulse of three jungles: The Cultivated Jungle, the Actual Jungle, and the Asphalt Jungle, all found along the Atlantic coasts of Rhode Island, Brazil, and Manhattan. With these three disparate jungles, Jones has captured the essential elements of the wild and the cultivated, both at the mercy of the unpredictable nature of human behavior, a release said.

The Cultivated Jungle consists of photographs made in a spectacular garden room at John Gwynne and Mikel Folcarelli’s sublime Sakonnet Garden in coastal Rhode Island. Jones depicts the Actual Jungle in the coastal town of Una in Bahia, Brazil. The Asphalt Jungle, derived from quotes collected from Jones’s decades in Manhattan, capture the non-stop pulse of the city of ambition.