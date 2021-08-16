Washington nonprofit opening jungle stories show

WASHINGTON — Join KMR Arts for the opening of Peter C. Jones: Jungle Stories from Aug. 21 to Oct. 16. The opening reception is on Aug. 21 from 2-6 p.m.

Peter C. Jones’s Jungle Stories taps into the pulse of three jungles: The Cultivated Jungle, the Actual Jungle, and the Asphalt Jungle, all found along the Atlantic coasts of Rhode Island, Brazil, and Manhattan. With these three disparate jungles, Jones has captured the essential elements of the wild and the cultivated, both at the mercy of the unpredictable nature of human behavior, a release said.