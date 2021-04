Rory Larson / Contributed

WASHINGTON — Steep Rock Association (SRA) is offering a hike over thawed trails in its Hidden Valley Preserve on May 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Peary and BK Stafford will be leading the way on this hike, sharing their knowledge on the ecology and morphology of woodland plants. The program is scheduled for May 8, but those planning to attend are advised that the date may be adjusted due to weather’s influence on flowering.