WASHINGTON — Art historian Judith B. Tankard will give an online illustrated presentation, “Ellen Shipman and the American Garden,” on Monday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. This program is being co-sponsored by the Gunn Historical Museum and the Washington Garden Club.

Registration is required. To sign up, visit the museum’s registration page at gunnlibrary.org/gunn-museum/museum-registration-page/.