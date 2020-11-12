Washington library offers Saturday family programs

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington has announced its youth offerings for the coming weeks.

Saturday programs will be offered at 1 p.m. via Zoom.

Events will include “Country of the Month: Germany” with Jini Dugan, a local homeschooling mom Nov. 14; a “Thankful Turkey Craft”with paper bags Nov. 21; and “Food for Thought by IAIS” with representatives from the Institute for American Indian Studies Nov. 28.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2310.