Washington library, bookshop to host author Martha Hall Kelly

WASHINGTON — Gunn Memorial Library and the Hickory Stick Bookshop will host Martha Hall Kelly in a free virtual conversation with Joseph Montebello to discuss “Sunflower Sisters” on Thursday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m.

A New York Times bestselling author, Kelly tells the story of Georgeanna Woolsey, a union nurse during the Civil War and ancestor to “Lilac Girl’s” Caroline Ferriday, in her final novel about the Ferriday and Woolsey women and how her calling leads her to cross paths with Jemma, a young enslaved girl who is sold off and conscripted into the army.