WASHINGTON — The Junior Library at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will host Litchfield County’s 4-H program through the University of Connecticut series titled “Exploring Agriculture and 4-H” where children learn about the various aspects of planting and growing, fishing, sewing and eating the foods most familiar to Connecticut natives. This will take place on Thursdays during the summer.

—Thursday, July 1 at 1:30 p.m., Spring into Planting

In Connecticut, plants are everywhere. But how do plants start out? Have they always been this big? If they haven’t, what made them this big? We will find out! Explore the life cycle of a plant, learning about the different stages of growing and what they need to grow. Kids will get to grow their own plants.

—Thursday, July 8 at 1:30 p.m., One Fish, Two Fish

Do you like to swim in the summer? Fish like to swim too. Learn all about different types of fish in Connecticut, where they live, and what be done to help them keep their home clean. Kids will be able to fish and learn about recycling.

— Thursday, July 15 at 1:30 p.m., Gettin’ Crafty

Pictures, paintings, quilts, and sewing... Art comes in many forms. Learn about textile arts by exploring different types of arts and crafts. Kids will get the opportunity to make their own art.

— Thursday, July 22 at 1:30 p.m., Dairy Delight

Learn about how milk can be turned into things like cheese and soap. Kids will even get to make their own ice cream.

— Thursday, July 29 at 1:30 p.m., Exploring 4-H

During this last week of activities, kids will get to learn about all the areas that 4-H covers. From animals and plants to crafts and mechanics, there’s something for everyone. Kids will be able to explore all of the aspects of 4-H. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Virtual programs are also offered in July. For more information, call 860-868-2310 or visit www.gunnlibrary.org. The Gunn Memorial Library is located at 5 Wykeham Road.