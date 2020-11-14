Washington first responders to be given Green Award

The Frederick Gunn School in Washington has announced the recipients of this year’s Friend of the Green Award.

This year, in lieu of an in-person gathering, the school will host a virtual celebration Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. to present the 2020 Friend of the Green Award to the Town of Washington’s COVID Response Team.

Those who will be recognized include First Selectman Jim Brinton, Selectman Jay Hubelbank, Economic and Community Development Coordinator Michelle Gorra, Chief of the Washington Ambulance Association Adam Woodruff, Washington Ambulance Association Assistant Chief Heidi Johnson, Washington Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darryl Wright, Resident State Trooper Matt Costella and Washington Police Officer Patrick Kessler.

Residents and business owners are invited to attend. Advance registration is available by visiting www.frederickgunn.org/friendofthegreen.

The Friend of the Green Award is presented annually to honor an individual or group that has contributed to the well-being of the town of Washington through their volunteer efforts.

Past recipients have included: Fran and Michael Keilty (2019); Denise DeVault Trevenen (2018); Lake Waramaug Association, accepted by co-presidents Anne Block and Gail Berner (2017); the Washington Lions Club, accepted by John Quist, president (2016); Sheila Anson, Washington’s Town Clerk and Vice Chairman of the Parks and Recreation Commission (2015); the Institute of American Indian Studies (2014); JoAnne Torti of the After School Arts Program (2013); The Washington Fire Department and Washington Town Hall employees, accepted by First Selectman Mark Lyon and Fire Chief Mark Showalter (2012); Kirsten Peckerman, Steep Rock Association board member (2011), and Phil and Gretchen Farmer P’05, board members and past presidents of the Gunn Memorial Library and Museum (2010).

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, attendees are encouraged to make a financial contribution in support of the Washington/Warren Food Bank.

Donations can be mailed to Washington Warren Food Bank, c/o Town of Washington, P.O. Box 383, Washington Depot, CT 06794.