Washington firefighters aiding California wildfires

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Dozens of firefighters from Washington state are being sent to help in the deadly wildfires in California.

Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz dispatched more than 100 firefighters from the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

KING-TV reports that crews from a number of other fire departments across the state are also being deployed to California.

Teams in Thurston County geared up over the weekend to help with Southern California fires.

Wildfires have killed 29 people in Northern California and two in Southern California.

Authorities have stepped up searches for bodies and missing people in Northern California where a wildfire have ravaged the town of Paradise in the Sierra Nevada foothills.