Washington election rally planned

The Republican Town Committee of Washington will hold an election rally Nov. 1 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 6 Bryan Hall, Washington Depot.

The Republican slate is spearheaded by Jim Brinton for first selectman and Sarah Gager for selectman.

The public will have an opportunity to meet with the candidates.

The American Legion will also serve as campaign headquarters on Election Day.