Washington council launches Zero Waste initiative

The Washington Environmental Council has announced the launch of its Zero Waste Washington Initiative, which provides residents with the opportunity to “recycle the unrecyclable” over the course of a year by offering a series of 12 TerraCycle Zero Waste Boxes.

TerraCycle Zero Waster Boxes is the world leader in the collection and repurposing of complex waste streams.

Individual or groups interested in reducing local landfill waste can learn more about TerraCycle’s Zero Waste Box program at www.terracycle.com.

By using funds received from a grant by the Khurshed Bhumgara Fund of the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation, WEC will target waste that Connecticut’s recycle stream no longer accepts.

The first Zero Waste Box WEC purchased was TerraCycle’s Alkaline Battery box which was prominently featured at the WEC booth at the seventh annual Washington Depot Community Day.

Residents were invited to bring their spent batteries to the event to recycle them safely and efficiently.

Following the event, the Alkaline Battery Zero Waste Box will continue to be available at WEC’s table at the Washington Farmers’ Market held in the Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Saturday throughout the summer.

For safety reasons, WEC asks that the ends of the batteries be taped to avoid current transfer.

WEC also invested in the Garden Products Zero Waste Box in response to the accumulation of gardening waste during spring planting season.

Placing the Zero Waste Box inside the Washington Supply Company provided residents a convenient place for their gardening waste.

Items available for collection included mulch, soil, sand and fertilizer bags, small planters, wind chimes, hose and sprinkler nozzles and small gardening tools.

“The most important elements of our Zero Waste Washington initiative is the concept of zero waste,” said Lisa Wright, grant writer for the Washington Environmental Council.

“We love how TerraCycle redirects waste from landfills and how this simple act changes the way waste is perceived,” she said. “Instead of seeing trash as something to be disposed of, a Zero Waste Box suddenly transforms trash into a resource and something of value and worth.”

“With just a little effort, through recycling that item lives on and continues to have a useful life,” she said.