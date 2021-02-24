Washington community forum on housing March 2

WASHINGTON — The Washington Housing Commission and the Washington Housing Plan Steering Committee are hosting an upcoming community forum that seeks input on how the town can attract young people and families and how the town can meet the housing needs of seniors.

The forum will take place on Tuesday, March 2, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Guest speakers will include Megan Bennett, superintendent of schools, Region 12; Fran Normann, Housatonic Habitat for Humanity (currently building in Washington); Ann Marie Ovitt, property manager for Washington Community Housing Trust; and Jocelyn Ayer, community and economic development director, Northwest Hills Council of Governments