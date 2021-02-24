Skip to main content
News

Washington community forum on housing March 2

WASHINGTON — The Washington Housing Commission and the Washington Housing Plan Steering Committee are hosting an upcoming community forum that seeks input on how the town can attract young people and families and how the town can meet the housing needs of seniors.

The forum will take place on Tuesday, March 2, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Guest speakers will include Megan Bennett, superintendent of schools, Region 12; Fran Normann, Housatonic Habitat for Humanity (currently building in Washington); Ann Marie Ovitt, property manager for Washington Community Housing Trust; and Jocelyn Ayer, community and economic development director, Northwest Hills Council of Governments

Topics will include:

• Why are we developing a town affordable housing plan?

• What types of housing does Washington need?

• What do Washington residents and workers say about their housing needs?

• Who builds, owns, and manages the affordable housing we have now?

• How can I provide feedback on this plan?

To register to get the Zoom link, go to explorewashingtonct.com/events/washington-community-forum-on-housing/. Attendees can register up until 7 p.m. on the night of the event. Those who have trouble registering or logging in can email Michelle Gorra at mgorra@washingtonct.org.