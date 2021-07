WASHINGTON — Salem Covenant Church in Washington Depot is hosting Vacation Bible School, July 26-30, 9 a.m. - noon. Incoming kindergarteners through Grade 5 are invited to participate in this active, multi-sensory and week. Older youth are welcome to volunteer. Registration is free. Mid-morning snack is provided. The theme is “Rocky Railway - Jesus’ Powers Pulls Us Through.”

To register or for more information, visit www.salemcovenantchurch.com or call 860-868-2794.