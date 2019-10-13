Washington cemetery tour on tap

The 12th annual Washington Green Cemetery Tour will be held Oct. 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A rain date of Oct. 27 is planned.

The event, produced by Gunn Historical Museum and directed by local theatre legends Doug and Martha Winkel of Washington Dramalites, will feature new stories.

The event is a living history tour that will showcase the rich history of Washington using costumed actors to portray local figures with connections to the cemetery and town.

With more than 375 people expected to attend, the tour is the largest history event produced by the museum each year.

Tours will start at Gunn Historical Museum, 5 Wykeham Road, and run every 10 minutes between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. and last approximately one hour.

Members of Friends of the Gunn Historical Museum will be given preference for the first tour and should pre-register.

Tickets will be distributed under a tent in the museum’s parking lot, on a first-come-first-serve basis, starting at 6 p.m. and continue through the evening until the tickets run out.

A Halloween themed movie will be shown in the Wykeham Room of the library, where attendees can wait inside for their tour group to depart.

Tour guests are encouraged to bring a flashlight, dress warmly, wear comfortable walking shoes, and carpool since parking is limited.

"The Washington Green Cemetery Tour is my favorite annual event,” said Rich Poerantaz. “I enjoy bringing friends to hear the stories of people who lived here years ago.”

“It's incredibly special to see the cemetery path lined in candlelit luminaries as we are guided by local area students dressed in period costume," he said. "It's one of the best things to do in our wonderful town. I look forward to it each year."

While there is no fee for this event, donations are appreciated, with funds raised to support the Gunn Historical Museum.

For more information or to attend the meeting, call 860-868-7756 or email info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.