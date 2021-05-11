Washington association offering hiking challenge

WASHINGTON — Steep Rock Association and Washington Parks and Recreation is offering the “Three Peaks in Three Weeks Hiking Challenge” from May 20 through June 10.

Strap on trail shoes, enjoy the fresh air, and take in the wonders of nature leading to scenic viewsheds while hiking the highest peaks in Steep Rock’s three preserves: The Summit at Steep Rock, the Pinnacle at Hidden Valley, and Waramaug’s Rock at Macricostas. Participants in this friendly competition are challenged to hike all three peaks in three weeks and register to win prizes from local businesses.