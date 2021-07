3 1 of 3 KMR Arts Show More Show Less 2 of 3 KMR Arts Show More Show Less 3 of 3





WASHINGTON — KMR Arts presents a pop-up trunk show featuring the Yatra Collection, 2 Titus Road, Washington Depot, Friday and Saturday, July 2 and 3, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Yatra Collection contains chic bohemian accessories. There will be jewelry and shawls.