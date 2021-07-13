Washington actress Caroline Kinsolving to perform in 'Almost, Maine' at local theater

WASHINGTON — Over the course of her career, Washington actress Caroline Kinsolving has performed in theater, film and TV, in a large variety of roles including CBS-TV’s “Criminal Minds” and “Cold Case,” Jennie Malone in Neil Simon’s “Chapter Two”; and “Love, Loss and What I Wore” with Christine Baranski and Mia Farrow. Additionally, she was nominated for Best Actress by The Critics’ Circle in San Diego for her stage portrayal of Vanda Jordan in Shakespeare’s “Venus in Fur.”
This weekend, Kinsolving will perform during a reading of the romantic comedy about ordinary, working-class people called “Almost, Maine,” at Washington’s Theatre for Good featuring playwright, novelist, and Tony-nominated Broadway star John Cariani. Shepaug Valley High School drama teacher Beth Harvison will read, as well.