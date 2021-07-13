Washington actress Caroline Kinsolving to perform in 'Almost, Maine' at local theater

WASHINGTON — Over the course of her career, Washington actress Caroline Kinsolving has performed in theater, film and TV, in a large variety of roles including CBS-TV’s “Criminal Minds” and “Cold Case,” Jennie Malone in Neil Simon’s “Chapter Two”; and “Love, Loss and What I Wore” with Christine Baranski and Mia Farrow. Additionally, she was nominated for Best Actress by The Critics’ Circle in San Diego for her stage portrayal of Vanda Jordan in Shakespeare’s “Venus in Fur.”

This weekend, Kinsolving will perform during a reading of the romantic comedy about ordinary, working-class people called “Almost, Maine,” at Washington’s Theatre for Good featuring playwright, novelist, and Tony-nominated Broadway star John Cariani. Shepaug Valley High School drama teacher Beth Harvison will read, as well.

Two performances will be held: Saturday, July 17, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 18 at 5 p.m. at the Judy Black Park and Gardens, 1 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot. Admission is $30 per person.

Theatre for Good, created by Kinsolving, donates proceeds to local charities. All Theatre for Good shows are performed readings. Donations to “Almost, Maine,” will benefit Wintergreen Arts and Judy Black Park and Gardens. To reserve tickets, email CKinsolving@mac.com. To learn more about Kinsolving, visit CarolineKinsolving.com.

“Almost, Maine” will be Kinsolving’s first performance since the pandemic began. In the reading, she’ll be playing multiple characters.

Kinsolving has starred in all of Cariani’s plays and said she feels a strong connection to them.

“They’re real and honest, with a little magic,” said Kinsolving, who grew up in Bridgewater. “I think that that’s what life is — it’s quite sometimes unexplainable, and we all have those moments where life is just amazing and miraculous.”

“Life-changing experience”

Kinsolving said her favorite role, and one in which she misses every day, is Vonda Venus in “Venus in Fur,” which was a “life-changing experience.”

In the production, the female lead plays three characters — “One is very regal, very dignified and very graceful, another is ballsy and brash and inelegant. The third one is a seductress,” Kinsolving said.

She described the experience in the play as an “actors’ marathon.” “I had to switch characters on the turn of a dime,” she said.

Performing as Adrienne in “Cry it Out” on the Hartford Stage shortly before the pandemic was one of the best shows Kinsolving said she’s ever been involved in.

“The three other people (Erin Gann, Evelyn Spahr and Rachel Spencer-Hewitt) I was working with in the cast were so special,” she said, adding everyone behaved like an equal. “There was no ego.”

Litchfield County childhood

Kinsolving said living in Litchfield County has shaped her into the kind of person she is today.

“It’s a very unique experience to grow up playing in the woods behind your house,” she said. “I feel very lucky to have literally spent hours and hours by a stream alone in the wilderness.”

She said actresses Mia Farrow and Christine Baranski were her mentors while growing up, and she was in a carpool and shared babysitters with their children.

She said there’s a lot of talent in Litchfield County — and with neighbors as writers, movie stars and actors, her childhood in Bridgewater “was a real modern-day Connecticut Bloomsbury, a collective of artists in one small area.”

She added it was “so cool to be a little kid who’d come downstairs to my parents’ dinner parties and meet incredibly accomplished artists ... and see famous people because they’re really, really good at their craft,” she said.

Litchfield’s Lindsey Turner, who has known Kinsolving since they were in preschool at Washington Montessori School, said Kinsolving is not only a talented actress but “also an incredible human. She’s a yoga instructor and hosts a series of classes called Yoga for Good, and asks for a suggested donation. Whatever donation she receives, she pays forward to various charities. Caroline is always looking around to to see if she can help.”

Through Theatre for Good and Yoga for Good, Kinsolving has donated $33,000 to local causes and charities.

The “heart” of great storytelling is honesty, according to Kinsolving.

“If you’re gonna put yourself out there in any way, you will be criticized and you will also be appreciated,” she said.

