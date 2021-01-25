Washington Winters Then and Now via Zoom Feb. 9

Gunn Historical Museum / contributed /

WASHINGTON — Washington Winters Then and Now will be the topic when the Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club at Night meets virtually on Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m.

Leading the conversation will be longtime Washington resident Dimitri Rimsky. Viewers are invited to share their memories and stories of winter activities, sledding, skiing, ice skating, games, clothing, home and school life, and things they did — or didn’t do then — that they do now. Registration is required for this free virtual program. The Zoom link will be sent to provided email addresses. To register, visit the museum’s registration page to sign up: www.gunnlibrary.org/gunn-museum/museum-registration-page.