Washington Winters Then and Now via Zoom Feb. 9

Skiing at Sabbaday Farm on Sabbaday Lane in Washington, circa 1950. From the collection of the Gunn Historical Museum; gift of Tillie Page Laird.

Gunn Historical Museum / contributed /

WASHINGTON — Washington Winters Then and Now will be the topic when the Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club at Night meets virtually on Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m.

Leading the conversation will be longtime Washington resident Dimitri Rimsky. Viewers are invited to share their memories and stories of winter activities, sledding, skiing, ice skating, games, clothing, home and school life, and things they did — or didn’t do then — that they do now. Registration is required for this free virtual program. The Zoom link will be sent to provided email addresses. To register, visit the museum’s registration page to sign up: www.gunnlibrary.org/gunn-museum/museum-registration-page.

The Washington History Club at Night is a program where participants have an informal group discussion about the history of Washington, Washington Depot, Marbledale, New Preston and Woodville. Participants share stories or just come and listen. They are invited to bring related photos and objects for show and tell.

For more information, contact the museum, 5 Wykeham Road, at 860-868-7756 or info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.