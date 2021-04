Hearst Connecticut File photo / Hearst Connecticut Media

WASHINGTON — A virtual talk about the Region 12 public school district by Superintendent Megan Bennett will take place Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m.

“Region 12: A Comprehensive Approach to Education,” the lecture, is sponsored by the Washington Democratic Town Committee and part of the John Millington Lecture Services. To receive a Zoom meeting link, sign up through Gunn Memorial Library at gunnlibrary.org/programs.