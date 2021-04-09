Washington: Students' art featured in exhibit

WASHINGTON: The Washington Art Association & Gallery’s first annual High School Expo presents work of area art students who pursued their creativity to navigate the isolation of the year as a result of the pandemic. In multiple mediums with diverse viewpoints, they saw their world, recorded it, and now offer their views of their lives as they saw them, an announcement said.

The High School Expo features juried work of students from Avon Old Farms School, Canterbury School, Frederick Gunn School, Kent School, Nonnewaug High School, Pomperaug High School, Shepaug Valley High School, Watertown High School, and Westover School. The exhibit is open through April 18.