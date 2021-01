Contributed photo

WASHINGTON — Steep Rock Association (SRA) members invite others to bundle up, become citizen scientists and join them in scanning sections of the Shepaug River for bald eagles on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 7-11 a.m.

Data collected will be reported to the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) as the SRA’s contribution to the nationwide survey whose goal is to document trends in bald eagle populations over time.