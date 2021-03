WASHINGTON — Author and historian Carol Santoleri will give an illustrated presentation on the early days of the Steep Rock Association on Zoom on Monday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. Called “Rossiter’s Riverside Retreat,” the program is being co-sponsored by the Gunn Historical Museum and the Steep Rock Association.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link, which will be sent by email, via the museum’s registration web page at gunnlibrary.org.