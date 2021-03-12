Washington: State and local poet laureates in program

Contributed photo / Mara Lavitt

WASHINGTON — This April, Gunn Memorial Library and Museum will celebrate not only the arrival of spring but also Poetry Month. On Thursday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom, the library will welcome Connecticut State Poet Laureate Margaret Gibson and Davyne Verstandig, local poet laureate emerita.

The two will discuss a recently-published anthology, “Waking Up to the Earth: Connecticut Poets in a Time of Global Climate Crisis.” This poetry anthology includes work by Connecticut poets who write of their relationships with the planet in a time of climate crisis and on Earth Day.