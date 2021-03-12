Skip to main content
News

Washington: State and local poet laureates in program

Margaret Gibson, Connecticut's poet laureate.

Margaret Gibson, Connecticut’s poet laureate.

Contributed photo / Mara Lavitt

WASHINGTON — This April, Gunn Memorial Library and Museum will celebrate not only the arrival of spring but also Poetry Month. On Thursday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom, the library will welcome Connecticut State Poet Laureate Margaret Gibson and Davyne Verstandig, local poet laureate emerita.

The two will discuss a recently-published anthology, “Waking Up to the Earth: Connecticut Poets in a Time of Global Climate Crisis.” This poetry anthology includes work by Connecticut poets who write of their relationships with the planet in a time of climate crisis and on Earth Day.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required to obtain the Zoom link. Call the library for further information at 860-868-7586 or visit gunnlibrary.org.

Both poets will offer readings from their recent publication and will discuss how poetry and climate change tie together themes of grief, loss, hope, and connection to the natural world.