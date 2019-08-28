Washington State Fair to increase security at annual event

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Fair and state police agencies have enhanced their security plan for the annual state fair.

KIRO-TV reports that the Washington State Fair announced the plan includes metal detectors, mandatory bag checks and the placement of four police officers at each of the four entrances to the fair.

Fair officials say increased security measures are partly a result of recent mass shootings.

Officials say the Puyallup Police Department conducted active shooter training last week at the fairgrounds about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Seattle.

Officials say more than 1 million people attend the fair and staff members and volunteers hope to make guests feel safe.

The state fair is scheduled from Aug. 30 to Sept. 22 at the Puyallup Fairgrounds.

___

Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html