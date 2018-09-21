Washington Rotary to hold art show, auction

The Washington Rotary Club will hold its first annual art show and auction Sept. 22 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Bryan Memorial Hall in town.

The show will feature artists from the local area and student work from Shepaug, Rumsey Hall and the Gunnery schools.

The auctioneer for the art auction will be Tom Farmen.

A silent auction will feature paintings, gift certificates and contributions from local businesses.

Tickets are $10 or $15 at the door, and each includes a glass of wine or a beer. Tickets are available from Rotary Club members and at The Hickory Stick Bookshop and Washington Supply.