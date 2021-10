WASHINGTON — The Town of Washington’s Registrars of Voters will hold a limited voter registration session for those seeking to vote in the election whose qualification as to age, citizenship or residence was attained since Oct. 26.

The session will be held Monday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in their office on the lower level at Bryan Memorial Town Hall, 2 Bryan Plaza, Washington Depot.