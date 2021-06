Contributed

WASHINGTON - Peter Klemm is ranked among the nation’s top 250 realtors, based on annual sales volume as published in the 2021 Real Trends/Wall Street Journal annual real estate survey. Klemm sold in excess of $120,000,000 in real estate during 2020, ranking him #132 in the United States, an announcement from his firm said.

Peter Klemm has personally sold over a billion dollars in Litchfield County real estate.