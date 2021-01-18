Washington: Native American-inspired craft workshops

Contributed photo /

WASHINGTON — The Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Road, is offering a series of Native American-inspired craft workshops for kids and families every other Sunday in January and February.

The Sunday Fun Day workshops will be conducted in a safe, socially distanced environment with a maximum of six participants, the museum announced. Museum educators will not only be able to give participants more individualized attention, they will also be able to modify the workshop in accordance with the abilities of the participants.