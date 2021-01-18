Skip to main content
Washington: Native American-inspired craft workshops

Examples of exhibits, including a bag made with porcupine quills, on display at the Institute of American Indian Studies.

WASHINGTON — The Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Road, is offering a series of Native American-inspired craft workshops for kids and families every other Sunday in January and February.

The Sunday Fun Day workshops will be conducted in a safe, socially distanced environment with a maximum of six participants, the museum announced. Museum educators will not only be able to give participants more individualized attention, they will also be able to modify the workshop in accordance with the abilities of the participants.

The next Sunday workshop on Jan. 24 has one-hour time slots from noon through 4 p.m. The focus of this workshop is on Native American beading. Beadwork is an art form that has been practiced for centuries throughout Native American communities. Native Americans decorated clothing, dwellings, horse gear, and utensils with materials found in nature such as shells, pieces of bone, stones, seeds, and even porcupine quills.

To make a reservation, call the museum at 860-868-0518 or email them at events@iaismuseum.org to schedule a time slot.