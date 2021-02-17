Skip to main content
Washington: Kitchen gardening tips shared in free virtual program

The kitchen gardening program will give advice on growing such vegetables as peppers, tomatoes and more.

WASHINGTON — Enya Cunningham, farm manager for Helmstead Farm in town, will lead a free, virtual presentation Thursday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. The program, Kitchen Gardening 101 program, is offered through Gunn Memorial Library.

In her presentation, Cunningham will give her best tips, tricks, and practices for starting a kitchen garden. She will teach viewers about seed starting techniques and the best timetables to start seeds for crops like tomatoes and peppers. To register and obtain the Zoom link, go to www.gunnlibrary.org/programregistration.

Cunningham, who began farming in 2015, joins Helmstead after six seasons honing her skills with Back 40 Farm. Though she never imagined herself growing vegetables, she quickly fell in love with having her hands in the soil, an announcement said. When she isn’t in the field, she can be found baking pies and searching the woods for birds.

Nestled in the hills of Litchfield County, Helmstead Farm, founded in the fall of 2020, produces vegetables, flowers, mushrooms, and honey on 85 acres abutting the Steep Rock Land Preserve.

For more information, call the library, 5 Wykeham Road, at 860-868-7586 or visit its website.