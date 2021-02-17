Washington: Kitchen gardening tips shared in free virtual program

/ Contributed

WASHINGTON — Enya Cunningham, farm manager for Helmstead Farm in town, will lead a free, virtual presentation Thursday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. The program, Kitchen Gardening 101 program, is offered through Gunn Memorial Library.

In her presentation, Cunningham will give her best tips, tricks, and practices for starting a kitchen garden. She will teach viewers about seed starting techniques and the best timetables to start seeds for crops like tomatoes and peppers. To register and obtain the Zoom link, go to www.gunnlibrary.org/programregistration.