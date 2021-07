WASHINGTON — KMR Arts will host an artist talk with Lisa Elmaleh at the Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, 1 Green Hill, Washington Depot, Sunday, July 11 from 4-6 p.m.

Meet the artist, Lisa Elmaleh, as she discusses her photographic processes, influences and images. Her work has been the subject of three solo shows and five tintype portrait studio sessions at KMR Arts.