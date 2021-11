WASHINGTON — The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens presents an exhibit of Jean Sullivan and Dixie De Luca’s personal collection of handcrafted, painted building and figurine collectibles from The Dickens’ Christmas Village.

Another exhibit displays Sue Reich’s curated collection of quilts depicting the poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

The exhibit with Sullivan and De Luca opens on Dec. 4, and there will be an opening reception that same evening from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Gifted her first Christmas Village in 1984, Sullivan began collecting the porcelain buildings and figurines produced by the Department 56 Company that same year.

The Dickens’ Christmas Village Collection reflects Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” a favorite of the Sullivan family. In 2012, Sullivan sent the collection to her daughter, Dixie De Luca, who resides in Litchfield County, a release said.

The pair have spent decades collecting pieces and staging them in De Luca’s home for friends and family to enjoy. For the first time ever, the public will have the opportunity to view this collection. Reflecting on what it means to share this village with the community, De Luca said, “I grew up loving my mom’s Dickens’ Village. I’m thrilled that we now have the chance to share it with the greater Washington community at The Judy Black Park, and I hope it’ll bring as much joy to the town as it has to our family.”

Reich, of Washington Depot, is a quilt historian. Influenced by her German heritage and love of Christmas, Reich decided to commemorate the anniversary of Clement C. Moore’s famous poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas” through the creation of quilts.

In order to honor the 200th commemorative year of Dr. Moore’s poem, Reich harnessed her network of quilt-making friends, divvied up the stanzas of the poem, and tasked each respective quiltmaker with creating a quilt that represented the stanza, a release said.

The quilts now tangibly reflect the beauty of the poem, and their images have been compiled into Reich’s most recent book on quilts and quilt history, the release said. This book is Reich’s 11th book published to date. The display will be the first time the quilts have been available for the public’s viewing, and they will go on to tour throughout the country in 2022.

The park is open most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. with some weekend hours. Showings are available by appointment. To schedule an appointment, email info@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.