WASHINGTON — Take a walk through the winter woods under the first full moon of January with the educators of the Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Road, in Washington. The full moon walk will take place on Friday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

Hikers will walk along wooded trails on the grounds of the Institute and experience the serenity of nature under the bright nighttime sky that Eastern Woodland Native Americans have experienced for centuries.