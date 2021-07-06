Washington: Horse of CT hosting Volunteer Day Saturday

WASHINGTON — The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut), celebrating their 40th year, will hold its summer Volunteer Day on Saturday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, July 11.

Volunteer Day invites people of all ages and abilities to help with the various needs of the farm and horses. Volunteers may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings. Dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring tools if available. Lunch will be provided.