Washington Home Care caregivers can register for COVID-19 vaccine

Kristen Orr holding her vaccine card.

WASHINGTON — Sara Guillemette, founder of Washington Home Care LLC, a referral registry in Washington certified by the CT Department of Consumer Protection to connect independent caregivers with individuals needing home care, learned her fully vetted caregivers were eligible for the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to a Jan. 9 announcement, as per the CT.gov website, independent contractors and those self-employed as home health providers or homemaker companions are eligible for the Phase 1a vaccine.

More details on Phases and Eligibility for the Covid-19 vaccine can be found at

portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccination---Phases.