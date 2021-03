Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life (GWCJL) will present a free virtual talk, “Hamilton: Man, Myth, Musical…Mensch; The little-known story of the Founder’s Jewish Roots,” on Sunday, March 14, at 10 a.m.

Professor Robert Watson will reveal the story of one of America’s founders and “his Jewish father and deep connection to the Jewish community of his birth and in America,” a GWCJL announcement said.