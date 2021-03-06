Washington: H.O.R.S.E. of CT's Volunteer Day March 13

WASHINGTON — The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (H.O.R.S.E.) of Connecticut, now celebrating its 40th year, will hold its first Volunteer Day of 2021 on Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rain date is March 14.

The organization invites people of all ages and abilities to help with the various needs of the farm and horses. Volunteers may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings. Volunteers are advised to dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring their own tools if they have them. Lunch will be provided.