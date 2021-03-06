Skip to main content
News

Washington: H.O.R.S.E. of CT's Volunteer Day March 13

WASHINGTON — The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (H.O.R.S.E.) of Connecticut, now celebrating its 40th year, will hold its first Volunteer Day of 2021 on Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rain date is March 14.

The organization invites people of all ages and abilities to help with the various needs of the farm and horses. Volunteers may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings. Volunteers are advised to dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring their own tools if they have them. Lunch will be provided.

H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut was established in 1981 and moved to its permanent home at 43 Wilbur Road, Washington, in 1995. Staffed by a team of volunteers, H.O.R.S.E. has saved over 750 horses and maintains an ongoing commitment to educating the public regarding horse care.

A few of the farm’s newcomers are Justice, a 17-year-old Arabian cross gelding, and Delilah, a senior quarter-horse mare recently rescued from a kill pen in Texas. The horses range from 6 to over 29 years old, and from mini to draft.

In addition to meeting the farm’s horses, there will be a tack sale from noon to 3 p.m. for those looking for saddles, blankets and other equipment. For more information, visit horseofct.org or call 860-868-1960.