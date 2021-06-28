Washington: Gunn Library to host author of thriller online

Contributed /

WASHINGTON — The Gunn Memorial Library and the Hickory Stick Bookshop will host debut author Mary Dixie Carter to discuss her recently published thriller “The Photographer” online on Tuesday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Carter tells the story of a sought-after children’s photographer in Brooklyn named Delta Dawn who has a creepy habit of insinuating herself in the lives of the wealthy families that hire her, a library announcement said. Hungry for a connection she never got from her own parents, Delta becomes attached to the Straubs. As Delta’s obsession with the Straubs deepens, the novel provides hold-your-breath suspense, the announcement said.